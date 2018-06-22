Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

After a year and a half of study, the White House rolled out what it says would be the most ambitious restructuring in the federal government’s history. Among a long list of changes, the plan would merge the departments of Education and Labor, consolidate food safety programs within a new Agriculture Department agency, and restructure the Department of Health and Human Services into the new Department of Health and Public Welfare.

Robert Shea is a former associate director for administration and government performance in the Office of Management and Budget. He is now a principal at Grant Thornton Public Sector and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share some initial impressions of the Trump administration’s reorganization proposal.