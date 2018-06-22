Listen Live Sports

Robert Shea: Examining the Trump admin.’s plan to restructure health, labor and education

June 22, 2018 8:03 am
 
After a year and a half of study, the White House rolled out what it says would be the most ambitious restructuring in the federal government’s history.  Among a long list of changes, the plan would merge the departments of Education and Labor, consolidate food safety programs within a new Agriculture Department agency, and restructure the Department of Health and Human Services into the new Department of Health and Public Welfare.

Robert Shea is a former associate director for administration and government performance in the Office of Management and Budget. He is now a principal at Grant Thornton Public Sector and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share some initial impressions of the Trump administration’s reorganization proposal.

