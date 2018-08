Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Most federal agencies last fall sent the Trump administration long-term plans for how they intend to reduce their workforces — but not the Defense Department. Instead, the Pentagon submitted what it called a workforce rationalization plan, saying it needed more civilian employees, not fewer. Thomas Hessel, DoD’s deputy director for Total Force Manpower and Resources, talked with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about what the Pentagon is calling a “significant shift” in its civilian workforce planning.