The House and Senate are about to reconcile their National Defense Authorization Acts for 2019 and the House has gone ahead and approved a defense appropriations bill. Things are moving fast as summer rolls on and mid-term elections near. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president and counsel at the Professional Services Council, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with an industry view.