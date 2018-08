Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Air Force Reserves Command, like the Air Force itself, has a constant need for flight engineers. They’re the people who sit just behind the pilot and co-pilot and make sure the plane is operating properly. But it takes a long time to develop and train flight engineers. The program is called high school to flight school, and Chief Master Sergeant David Jones joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to say how it works. The career enlisted aviator functional manager at Air Force Reserve Command spoke from Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.