Few agencies exemplify the interrelated challenges of IT modernization and workforce planning like the IRS. It spends close to $3 billion a year on its systems yet still maintains applications programmed in the languages of yesteryear. As it does periodically, the Government Accountability Office took a look at some of the IRS’s investments. Dave Powner, director of information technology management issues at the GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights.