Brenda Farrell: GAO report questions bonuses, reasons for military pilot recruiting woes

July 9, 2018 9:02 am
 
Each of the military services are facing shortages of pilots, especially combat pilots. Defense officials have tended to blame those gaps on increasing demand from the commercial airline industry, and the military services have responded with bonus packages that are designed to help retain the pilots they already have.

But a new study by the Government Accountability Office raises questions about those bonuses, and the extent to which commercial demand for pilots has anything to do with retention rates in the military. Brenda Farrell is a director of Defense Capabilities and Management Issues at GAO. She talked with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the report’s findings.

