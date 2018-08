Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Affordable Care Act set up complicated relationships between health insurance providers and the Health and Human Services Department. HHS pays if insurers incur losses from qualified plans, while the insurers pay HHS if they make too much profit. So does that mean there’s a contract in place? It took a lawsuit to decide on the case of one insurer who felt it was being stiffed by the government. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo, of law firm Petrillo and Powell, had more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.