Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Recent salary data show discrepancies in pay based on race, and this is for members of the Congressional staff. Don Bell has been poring over the data and has some ideas for how Congress can fix it. He is director of the black talent initiative at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, and a former Senate staff member who joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.