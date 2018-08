Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The 2018 Feds Feed Families food drive kicked off a couple of weeks ago. The Agriculture Department’s annual event and has challenged federal employees to beat the 2015 record of nearly 18 million pounds of food donated. Linda Cronin is the 2018 Feds Feed Families National Program Manager. She spoke with executive editor Jason Miller about plans to reach that goal on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.