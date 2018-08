Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

People may not be shocked to learn that Lockheed, Boeing and General Dymanics remain the top three government contractors in terms of revenue. But that fact belies how dynamic the more than $500 billion market really is. Daniel Snyder, senior contracts researcher at Bloomberg Government, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights from its latest annual report on the top federal contractors.