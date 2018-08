Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Agencies face an uphill battle under the President’s Management Agenda to overhaul their technology for customer service. Not just uphill, but they also a long way to go. A respected federal customer service scorecard shows “.gov” websites lag behind over-the-phone and in-person services. Federal News Radio’s Jory Heckman spoke with Rick Parrish, Forrester’s principal analyst, for more on the 2018 scorecard on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.