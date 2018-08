Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

By all indications, the General Services Administration remains serious about establishing a commercial-style online portal at which federal agencies can buy day-to-day items. That’s easier said than done. But now the GSA is asking industry for details, such as what standard commercial contract clauses could be stricken from the portal project. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, had more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.