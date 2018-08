Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With President Donald Trump meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller having launched indictments against a dozen Russian officials, you might say Russia is exerting gravitational pull on the United States. If and how that will play out in a Congress that has a lot of closer-to-home concerns to deal with, Roll Call Senior Editor David Hawkings offered his insight on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.