A bill that passed the House and is pending in the Senate seeks to curb misuse of federal credit cards in the Veterans Affairs Department. It would bar abusers from ever being entrusted with another card. Is this law necessary and what might be its practical effects? For some answers, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Wayne Simpson, a retired career VA manager in logistics and acquisition and now with Centre Law and Consulting.