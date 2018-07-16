Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

John Considine: Forests used for baseball bats now falling victim to invasive ash borer beetle

July 16, 2018 8:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This story was originally broadcast June 21, 2018, and was updated July 16, 2018.

Parasites, disease and invasive species have been wreaking havoc on America’s forests for decades. Now the emerald ash borer threatens the forests from which logs are drawn to make baseball bats. For many years, bat suppliers to Major League Baseball have turned to the U.S. Forest Service for help in engineering the equipment.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

On the eve of Washington, D.C. hosting the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game, Federal Drive with Tom Temin checked in with John Considine, a materials research engineer at the Forest Service’s Forest Products Laboratory. He discussed whether the beetle blight is affecting wood bats.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News All Star Game ash borer baseball environment Federal Drive Home Run Derby invasive species John Considine MLB Tom Temin Federal Drive trees U.S. Forest Service Research & Development

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington