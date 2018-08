Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Senate and House are back at it this week, with the former highly concerned with the Supreme Court nominee. But that’s not the only thing on the agenda for the next few weeks. There’s intelligence authorization, defense funding and other nominations. Bloomberg Government editorial director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for his weekly look ahead at Congress.