Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For years companies and agencies have offered to teach employees the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. It’s something regular people can do until medically trained personnel arrive, but what about when someone is bleeding? How do you stop that until emergency personnel arrive? The National Center for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, part of the Uniformed Services University, has developed a smart phone app just for that situation. Dr. Craig Goolsby, director of science at the NCDMPH, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.