Fresh from the exertions of confirming the Trump administration’s nominee to run the Veterans Affairs Department, the Senate is spending much of the week dealing with the 2019 fiscal year. The House could wrap up its versions of the 2019 spending bill. Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more on Congress’ dealings this week.