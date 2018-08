Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The opioid overuse crisis has drawn several federal agencies into the battle to mitigate it. Congress gave the National Institutes of Health $500 million this year and the agency has outlined a plan for both research and action under what it calls the HEAL Initiative. NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about the scope of the initiative.