California barbershops patronized mainly by black men are dispensing advice that could save their customers lives. The businesses are participating in a study funded by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute at the National Institutes of Health. It uses barbershop visits to screen men for high blood pressure and, if necessary, get them into treatment. For more, Dr. Paula Einhorn, program officer for hypertension at the NHLBI, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.