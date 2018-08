Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Field employees like to complain about headquarters yet central offices do provide some essential support services. At the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the regulated power plants maintain direct contact with the agency’s Headquarters Operations Center, a 24/7 operation. If it’s not fully staffed, the strains start to show. For more, Brett Baker, the NRC’s assistant inspector general for audits, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.