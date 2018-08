Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With midterm elections coming up, the U.S. Postal Service’s Inspector General wanted to gauge whether the agency is ready for all that political and balloting mail. The IG’s office got lucky as several special elections around the country in January provided good test cases. To hear what the IG found, Federal News Radio’s Eric White spoke with Margaret McDavid, director of Network Processing at the Postal IG’s Office of Audit, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.