The Postal Service is among the most capital-intensive federal entities. In fact, it’s planning to nearly double its rate of capital spending over the next 10 years compared to the last decade. That translates to $2.4 billion a year. Auditors at the Government Accountability Office wonder where will the money come from? Lori Rectanus, GAO director of physical infrastructure issues, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.