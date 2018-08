Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When simultaneous floods and fire wrecked two northern cities and forced 50,000 people to evacuate, Judy DesHarnais took action. The eventual result has been called one of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ biggest accomplishments, a revolutionary way to control floods. DesHarnais is deputy district engineer and chief of programs and project management for the St. Paul district for the corps of engineers and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin.