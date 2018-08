Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Senate appropriators are opening up their collective wallets to give the Homeland Security Department more money for IT modernization. And the extra $60 million for fiscal 2019 may be coming at the perfect time for DHS’s new chief information officer. Federal News Radio’s executive editor Jason Miller spoke with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about DHS’s plans for the cloud and IT modernization.