President Donald Trump has jumped onto the idea of a Space Force as a new and separate branch of the armed services. Some believe that probably will happen some day, but now is too soon. Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula is dean of the Mitchell Institute of Aerospace Studies and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss further.