If you believe its backers, artificial intelligence is the best thing since the Big Bang. But it can have side effects — like adversely affecting privacy, accountability and fairness. That’s according to the Electronic Privacy Information Center. EPIC is leading a call on the White House to establish policy for artificial intelligence. Jeramie Scott, EPIC’s national security counsel, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss some of the center’s ideas.