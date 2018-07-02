Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The American aerospace and defense industries make billions each year by selling to foreign governments. Traditionally, the government considers that a good thing for the economy and because it ensures the gear allies use is interoperable with what U.S. armed forces have. But approving foreign military sales takes a multi-agency process in which a lot of people can say “no,” and no one in charge of getting to “yes.”

The Aerospace Industries Association is one of several organizations that has submitted comments in response to a Trump administration initiative to reform arms control policies. Remy Nathan is AIA’s vice president for international affairs. He discussed the trade group’s proposal with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.