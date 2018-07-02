Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Remy Nathan: Trade groups submit comments on Trump admin’s arms control initiative

July 2, 2018 10:36 am
 
< a min read
2 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The American aerospace and defense industries make billions each year by selling to foreign governments. Traditionally, the government considers that a good thing for the economy and because it ensures the gear allies use is interoperable with what U.S. armed forces have. But approving foreign military sales takes a multi-agency process in which a lot of people can say “no,” and no one in charge of getting to “yes.”

The Aerospace Industries Association is one of several organizations that has submitted comments in response to a Trump administration initiative to reform arms control policies. Remy Nathan is AIA’s vice president for international affairs. He discussed the trade group’s proposal with Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy aerospace Aerospace Industries Association All News Contracting Defense Defense News Federal Drive Jared Serbu Remy Nathan Tom Temin Federal Drive trade groups Trump administration

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington