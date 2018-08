Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Like “The Little Engine That Could,” the Office of Special Counsel labors through an increasing workload while still delivering goodies to federal employees wronged by their agencies. But OSC deals with much more than whistleblower cases — its mission also covers complaints of political activity in the federal workplace. And it refers matters to agencies when it suspects illegal activities. Tristan Levitt, the principal deputy special counsel at the OSC, described what its like to work there on Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio.