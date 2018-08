Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Remember war bonds? The last time anyone saw those down at the Post Office was back in Korean War days. Today the U.S. relies more on private and foreign borrowing to pay for its wars. But that way of spending might be breeding inequality. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione spoke with Rosella Cappella Zielinski, assistant professor of political science at Boston University, about the implications of credit in wars on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.