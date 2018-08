Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Veterans Affairs Department officials say they’re racing to comply with major changes Congress made to veterans’ education benefits last year. But they say they’re likely to miss an Aug. 1 deadline to put in place key provisions of the Forever GI Bill, because of complex changes programmers must make to VA’s IT systems. Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu had details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.