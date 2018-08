Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Until recently, the only thing worse than visiting a Veterans Affairs facility in person with questions was visiting it online. Over the years VA had developed a tangle of web sites, logins and forms. Now it’s much easier with the digital equivalent of a single point of contact. Marcy Jacobs has been leading the word. The executive director of the VA’s digital services, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.