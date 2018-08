Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner said the security clearance backlog has reached an untenable point. He and his committee members are keeping an eye on the backlog and the Trump administration’s plans to move the governmentwide clearance portfolio from the Office of Personnel Management to the Pentagon. He told Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin, what he’s watching for as the transfer gets off the ground.