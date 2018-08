Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s been over a year now since President Donald Trump signed the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act into law. The president and top VA leadership at the time said the new law gave them much-needed authority to fire employees more quickly and hold senior executives more accountable. The department has been able to get slightly more people out the door but it’s not any faster at firing the top people who make the big decisions. Federal News Radio’s Nicole Ogrysko joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for a look at the numbers.