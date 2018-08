Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Agencies got a big boost in appropriations midway through the fiscal year, making it harder than usual for them to write contracts to spend all of their appropriated funds. Meanwhile, there are at least some indications that the Trump administration is trying to prevent agencies from spending all of the money they’ve recieved. David Berteau, president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about the end-of-year spending rush.