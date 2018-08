Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Senate will have a busy week debating spending bills accounting for more than half of the government’s discretionary spending. That’s unusual, as traditionally the body is on recess at this time of year. For what’s keeping them here and why, Loren Duggan, editorial director of Bloomberg Government, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.