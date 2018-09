Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It may cost more than $10 billion dollars from signing the contract to smashing a champagne bottle on the bow of a nuclear powered aircraft carrier. But eventually these giants have to be decommissioned and scrapped. The Navy is just starting to come to grips with what that will cost in money and time. For more, Shelby Oakley, director of contracting and national security acquisition issues at the Government Accountability Office, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.