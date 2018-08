Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Drug interdiction and spectacular rescues using gleaming white ships get the Coast Guard a lot of admiring attention. But much of its day-to-day activities are not seen much despite their sizable effect on maritime safety. The Coast Guard recognizes them, too, and such as with the Excellence in Marine Inspections Award. Both for his own work and how he fosters the work of others, Geoffrey Scibek, a marine inspector in the safety unit at Huntington, West Virginia, received this year’s honor. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.