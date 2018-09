Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Without data, the Department of Transportation was having a hard time doing research and planning on autonomous and automated vehicles. But then Ariel Gold arrived and launched a system of data sharing with corporate researchers and state and local governments. Gold is data program manager for the Intelligent Transportation Systems Joint Program Office and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals Program. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss her work.