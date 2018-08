Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Eating disorders are on the rise among uniformed members of the military. Most of the diagnoses are occurring in women. Navy Commander Shawn Clausen is acting chief of epidemiology and analysis at the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch of the Military Health System. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details on this phenomenon and what the military plans to do about it.