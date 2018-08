Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Retiring from federal service sounds simple. Announce your date, cut and distribute the decorated cake from Giant, and head out the door to glorious golden years. Well, not so fast! You’ve got more choices to make about your annuity than you might realize. Federal retirement expert Tammy Flanagan had more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.