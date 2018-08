Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Air Force’s most high performance jets are also rare birds. Only 187 F-22s were built before the program was curtailed in 2011. Important as they are, the Air Force does a suboptimal job of managing them, and that’s according to the latest look-see by the Government Accountability Office. John Pendleton, director of defense capabilities and management issues at the GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.