Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In its first year and a half, the Trump administration has lost a higher percentage of top advisers than any administration in recent memory. More than an academic or political curiosity, it can affect policymaking effectiveness down to the agency level. Katie Dunn Tenpas, nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, gave the numbers on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.