Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Information Security Oversight Office’s latest annual report to Congress is like none that have become before. The ISOO, which resides in the National Archives and Records Administration, is telling lawmakers how to fix the classification and declassification processes across government instead of just explaining the problem. Mark Bradley, director of the Information Security Oversight Office, tells Executive Editor Jason Miller on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about why the security classification system needs a healthy dose of IT modernization.