The National Security Agency got its first presidentially-appointed, Senate confirmed inspector general in January. In fact, Robert Storch was nominated by presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Since his swearing in he’s been busy, as evidenced by his first semi-annual report to Congress which was unclassified for the first time. Storch joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for an overview.