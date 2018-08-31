Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Sammies finalist considered a pioneer in children’s developmental health

August 31, 2018 10:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

She has been called by colleagues a pioneer in identifying the scope of children’s developmental disabilities including autism. In so doing she not only raised the nation’s consciousness. She also helped direct public resources. Dr. Marshalyn Yeargin-Allsopp is associate director for children with special health care needs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and she’s a finalist in this years’ Service to America Medals Program.

She spoke with Federal News Radio’s Eric White about what her first-ever work in population based studies of children with multiple developmental disabilities touched off. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News autism CDC children's development disabilities Federal Drive health care Marshalyn Yeargin-Allsopp Service to America Medals Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'