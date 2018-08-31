Sammies finalist considered a pioneer in children’s developmental health

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

She has been called by colleagues a pioneer in identifying the scope of children’s developmental disabilities including autism. In so doing she not only raised the nation’s consciousness. She also helped direct public resources. Dr. Marshalyn Yeargin-Allsopp is associate director for children with special health care needs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and she’s a finalist in this years’ Service to America Medals Program.

She spoke with Federal News Radio’s Eric White about what her first-ever work in population based studies of children with multiple developmental disabilities touched off. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.