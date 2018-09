Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Senate last week passed a bill to fund the Defense Department, we all as the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Education. No trouble — the vote was 85-7. That means both the House and Senate have passed 2019 DoD appropriations bills which now they have got to reconcile. Federal News Radio’s Scott Maucione joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what the military gets in 2019 from the Senate version.