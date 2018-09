Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employees may not be enjoying the best labor relations at the moment. But that won’t prevent thousands of them, including many members of bargaining units, from working on the holiday that’s supposed to honor the labor movement. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service, shares her thoughts on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.