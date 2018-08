Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Administrations going back to George H. W. Bush have focused on improving customer or citizen service. The Trump administration is adding its efforts. One item that did not get a lot of attention was new language added last summer to the venerable White House publication known as Circular A-11. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president for research and evaluation at the Partnership for Public Service, shared more on the new language and what it means on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.