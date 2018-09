Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It might seem like a harmless enough idea: Finding a remote but fertile patch of federal land and growing marijuana. But in reality it damages forests, poisons wildlife and pollutes rivers and streams. Now the Justice Department is teaming up with state and local authorities to put an end to it. Jeff Wood, acting assistant attorney general for the environment and natural resources division, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.